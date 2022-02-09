Mild Temperatures Until The Weekend; Showers in Boston Thursday

Milder temperatures are here to stay in New England, at least through Saturday.

Some Winter Warm

The jet stream is hanging right around the northeast so this will eject waves of low pressure past the northeast this week (mainly to our north). No real major cold, and no major storms for the time being. Watch for icy spots again overnight as temps drop to near freezing.

Thursday highs will be in the 30s and low 40s again, with a weak system passing to our north. This swings in a few rain showers for Boston Thursday early in the day, a light wintry mix in higher terrain, and light snow showers in the mountains.

Friday we have a break from the precipitation as highs will be only a few degrees cooler.

This weekend begins nice and warm with highs soaring into the 50s for Saturday! Time to make some outdoor plans, perhaps plan on some outdoor dining too.

A Wintry Mix Saturday, and Another Storm on the Horizon

A cold front swings through late Saturday, bringing a wintry mix in northern New England by afternoon. Southern New England will see this light precipitation by evening. This front also represents the jet stream shifting farther to the south. Colder air rushes in for Sunday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Then an ocean storm rides along the jet stream Sunday into Monday…the track of the storm is TBD but we are starting to see the storm creep closer to New England. Stay tuned!