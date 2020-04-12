Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, Winds of Up to 70 MPH Monday

A gorgeous start to Easter with clouds on the increase this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up close to 60.

Clouds thicken this evening ahead of a powerful storm system that arrives into the region Monday with a chance for heavy rain, thunder, gusty winds and a slight chance for strong to severe storms.

This time the low is centered several miles away to our northwest, so we will have a southerly component to our wind which supports mostly rain and barely any snow.

Rain moves in early morning and stays with us all day. Some locations could receive up to two inches of rain, so there’s the potential for localized flooding especially in Northern New England, where we will mix a rapid snow-melt with downpours and rivers that are already running high.

Our biggest impact will be for damaging wind with gusts up to 70 mph during Monday afternoon, with power outages possible. This will make it difficult for power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire where over 200,000 customers were without power Friday.

This system moves away Monday night and drier air moves in behind it, giving us a rain free Tuesday but still breezy with a west wind 10-20 m.p.h.

By midweek, there are several disturbances headed our way with a chance for showers and even a few wet snowflakes across the higher terrain with cooler weather to end the work week.