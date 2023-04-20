Mild Temps to End the Week, Rain Headed Our Way

Milder temps arrive for the rest of the work week as a warm front slowly heads northeast today. The front won’t bring any rain to southern New England, but up north there will be a few showers by evening. Our temps warm to the 60s as we have more sunshine and a northwest breeze.

By late day, the wind relaxes enough that sea breezes develop at the coast. So early in the day we hit the low 60s on the shore, then cool back to the 50s with that sea breeze. Overnight there will be increasing clouds and temps in the 30s to some 40s in city centers. Temps continue to warm into Friday with some low 70s inland. However, we have a strong sea breeze that develops and this keeps our temps in the 50s all day at the coast.

By Saturday, we have more clouds and more of an onshore wind. Clouds increase ahead of our next system which will bring in scattered rain for Sunday morning and afternoon. This, along with a low pressure system stalling around southern New England, into Monday. So more shower chances linger to start next week. Temps cool to the 50s from Sunday and through the start to next week.

An upper level “Omega Block” sets up and this will mean that we see a lot of clouds around, repeated shower chances and cool temps for at least a few days. We see a break midweek with some sun, still in the 50s. Then more rain heads our way for the end of the 10-day, with no big warmups.