Mild Weather Saturday Ahead of Colder Temps and Rain Sunday

We have a windy start to the day today. The good news is the wind will slowly subside late this afternoon to a northwest breeze.

Plus we have plenty of sunshine in store and that strong late March sun angle will allow highs to reach around 60 degrees. Today is certainly the pick of the weekend with colder temps and rain on Sunday.

Tomorrow's highs will be in the 40s, which is actually closer to normal for this time of the year. However, by afternoon scattered rain pushes in and the wind picks up from the south.

The windswept rain continues through the night for all of the northeast. Northern Maine and higher elections in northern New England could squeeze out a few inches of snowfall before the system exits Monday morning. Monday will be cool and windy with highs in the 40s again as we dry off.

Next week we stay dry as high pressure takes over Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures go from the 50s to the 60s Wednesday.

A system will head in for late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing in mostly rain at first, changing to mountain snow. Thursday into Friday there may be cooler air and a chance for showers or snow showers as another front moves through.

It's tough to get anything significant with snow this time of the year with the strong sunshine, so we aren't buying the colder model solution just yet (especially for southern New England!). That system should move out in time for a drier weekend with temperatures in the 50s and dry for Easter Sunday.