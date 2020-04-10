Mild Weather This Weekend, With Temps in the 60s Possible Easter Sunday

A powerful area of low pressure continues to slowly shift east of New England Friday night. Power outages continue across Maine with gusty northwest winds acting on the heavy, wet snow that fell on trees and power lines.

Evening rain showers and snow showers with pockets of graupel (ice pellets) are ending with partial clearing overnight into Saturday. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s in southern New England and upper 20s across the North Country with wind slowly decreasing.

Saturday features mostly dry weather and sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures, highs in the low 50s south and low-to-mid 40s north. Breezy west/northwest winds will continue 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

On Easter Sunday, a return flow from the southwest will develop as an area of high pressure slides south and east of the region. This will bring increasing clouds and milder temperatures into New England ahead of an approaching warm front, reaching into the upper 50s to 60 degrees south and low 50s across the Northern Tier, expecting some melting of the new snowpack as a result.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, a developing area of low pressure to our west will bring widespread heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms to New England on Monday. Heavy downpours may bring down damaging winds to the surface. A chance for thunderstorms develops during the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures, combined with heavy rains, may lead to significant additional melting of the recent snowpack, leading to flooding and a significant rise in rivers and streams with the potential for a number of the major rivers hitting near or above flood stage across interior New England.

The high temperature on Monday will rise into the low 60s to the south and 50s to the north. An area of high pressure will nose into the region behind the departing storm Tuesday, bringing dry weather and more seasonable temperatures into our area. Breezy northwest winds will gust 20 to 30 mph.

By the middle of the week, an upper-level disturbance will bring the next shot of rain on our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.