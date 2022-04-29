Mild Weekend Across New England

Maine keeps watching snow Friday afternoon after having reports of 8 inches in Mars Hill, and 6 inches in New Sweden and Castle Hill. More snow will fall Friday night in the crown of Maine, and it's likely that some areas may see over 9 inches by Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, temperatures are topping the mid-50s — and in the upper-50s for southern New England — with a mix of sun and more clouds coming through. Watch for another blustery evening with cooler wind chills and the need to keep a warm sweater handy.

The good news is that our forecast just gets better by the day; we're ready to watch milder temperatures and drier air filling in this weekend.

For our Saturday, we'll see highs reaching the upper 50s, passing clouds will adorn our skies and wind speeds will loosen by the progress of the afternoon.

Sunday is bringing the gracious need for sunglasses if you head out; we'll be enjoying the sun again with full force brining the pleasant increase in UV index and a warmth that will allow our temperatures to reach the mid and upper 60s. Whatever the excuse might be to go outside, it will be worth getting some Vitamin D on the skin.

There has been much fertilizing and gardening after spring started, and while Boston is still about an inch away from the normal monthly average, we'll soon see that dry stretch of quiet weather coming to an end. Rain chances come back next Monday evening. Our gardens will most certainly love this, as they'll soon be getting all the micronutrients needed to keep greening and blooming.

Keep an eye on our exclusive 10-day forecast; if you're looking for a nice afternoon for outdoor activities, the timing of the rain might be on your side to allow you a good time.