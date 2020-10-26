Mix of Clouds and Sunshine Tuesday Ahead of Snow for Some on Friday

Our chilly weather is here to stay as we transition to a real fall feel. Morning snow was even recorded across the crown of Maine through late morning! Temperatures stay in the 40s north, to 50s south as clouds keep us from falling too much overnight.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the 40s north to 50s south again with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another weak cold front heads in by the evening as it will trigger some showers or sprinkles.

Wednesday is looking like the pick of the week with a little more sunshine but still some cool high temperatures in the 50s.

We are watching Zeta as it is expected to become a hurricane this evening as it heads towards the Yucatan. Then the storm is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast by Wednesday night.

The storm weakens as it continues to head north then east across the Mid-Atlantic, but it will enhance some moisture for our rain event for Thursday. That low combines with another low pressure system heading in from the southwestern U.S.

Heavy rain is expected to bring in about 1-2 inches in southern New England through Friday. Early projections have the system staying south, but colder air will interact and will change over some areas to snow Friday morning.

It's too soon to pinpoint accumulations, but we may see some wet snowflakes mixing in across metro-west Massachusetts, while the Worcester Hills, Green Mountains, and Berkshires could see minor accumulation on the grass or elevated surfaces.

Luckily all this rain and snow mess will move out in time for Halloween. Colder air rushes in again and highs will only by in the low 40s, with overnight lows around freezing.

Furnaces and fireplaces will be all on as we fall back one hour overnight Saturday. Sunday our temperatures look to modify a bit to the 50s, and we should stay with those temperatures through Election Day.