Mix of Snow and Showers for Saturday, Chances of Sleet Roads and Low Visibility

The snow is here to stay, and not going anywhere before the weekend ends!

Freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue to spread east-northeastward from northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts into central and northern Massachusetts later this afternoon to evening.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As our precipitation had a difficult time reaching the ground this morning with dry air in the surface, the air has been filling more with moisture and allowing for more precipitation to reach the ground, bringing visibilities down to a mile or less in some areas.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

If you’re staying in the Boston area and towards the southeast into the Cape, you’ll likely have less of an impact in the roads. Temperatures in the southeast continue on the mild side and don’t really allow for the wintry precipitation to take place. Slick roads, however, will be seen into the west towards Worcester county and into the Berkshires where the mix of sleet, snow and rain will continue.

Showers will take over the snow as the rain will fill in and turn that snow into liquid later this afternoon as temperatures rise and the snow grows north. Vermont and New Hampshire will watch more snow into the evening hours reducing visibilities to less than a mile in the mountain roads into Maine.

While total snowfall amounts are limited in the south and the rain will likely wash away some of the snow produced earlier, the mountains may see up to 8 inches of snowfall amounts in the higher elevations.

From a mix in the southeast, into a light coating to 3 inches may be seen in central Massachusetts with higher amounts north of route 2. North of Fitchburg into Keen and Battleboro may see up to 4 inches. Higher up into Laconia and Andover we could be watching 6 inches with up to more than 8 inches in areas like Rochester, Vermont and higher terrains.

If you’re driving south, chances are you’ll be watching mostly rain with a mix but with the sleet in some spots the roads may become a bit slippery. Make sure you take it easy today if you’ll be traveling. While lingering rain will continue in the shorelines tomorrow, dry skies will bring some sun into western New England and eventually drier weather will take over the east for the later afternoon. Tomorrow will be a much better day to be out and about, traveling or shopping. Our highs will be reaching the 30s,40s but we’ll work our way into cooling to the 20s by Sunday night.

Cool temperatures will continue through most of next week, Monday being the coolest of them all with highs in the 30s. In our Exclusive 10-day forecast we’ve got Santa in with the chance of watching rain and snow in the vicinity.