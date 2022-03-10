Mix of Sun and Clouds, Chance for Quick Snow Melt

The snow left early last night, so we have some new slick spots on untreated surfaces this morning.

High pressure builds in today and tomorrow for quiet weather with some sunshine. Highs today reach the 30s to 40s south, with some communities approaching 50. Any snow we received will melt quickly. Same deal for Friday with the temps, and the wind both days will be minimal.

One thing to keep in mind: The pollen count is slightly higher. Juniper is the main allergen in the air now and that pollen count will be medium Friday, low for the weekend.

More warmth heads in for Saturday with highs in the mid-50s in southern New England. However, a large area of low pressure is tracking right across central New England from morning to night. We expect mostly rain and gusty south winds for Boston and southeastern New England. Northwestern New England will see a wintry mix and snow showers all day and evening Saturday. The track of this storm system is still TBD. So, the rain/snow line could still shift about 50 miles north or south between now and then. Rainfall of around an inch is possible southeast, and winds could gust around 50 mph. As for the snowfall, with several hours of snow falling northwest, we may see 6-12 inches near the Canadian border. For now, we do have a First Alert issued for impacts on travel.

The wind changes direction on Sunday, from the west northwest but remaining strong around 40 mph. Sunshine returns and it will be blustery with around 40 degrees. We spring forward one hour Sunday morning, so get ready for that later sunset time (6:48 p.m. in Boston).

More spring temps roll in for next week with highs in the 50s.