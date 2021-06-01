Mix of Sun and Storms on Tap for New England Through the Rest of the Week

After a cold, wet Memorial Day weekend, summer warmth returned to New England just in time for residents to head back to work and school.

A weak wave of low pressure generated patchy sunshine and dimming clouds Tuesday, but other than a few showers north, most of us enjoyed a warmer, dry day with a few spots near 80 degrees.

Overnight under a mostly clear sky, we cool to the 40s and low 50s late, with light wind and comfortable humidity.

A warm front is headed our way from the southwest tomorrow, bringing a mix of clouds and sun with a spot thunderstorm later in the day and into the evening. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s with a light breeze from the southwest.

That front stalls over us Wednesday night into Friday with a more humid mix of sun and storms. We are expecting a few locations picking up near an inch of rain, but these are hit-and-miss-type storms, so one town may get appreciable rain while, up the road, the sun could be out. Highs in the 70s Thursday, then 80s Friday and Saturday as storms diminish for the weekend.

Then comes the heat. We are near 90 Saturday and then in the 90s early next week, with a possible heat wave -- three or more consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher -- into next week, as seen in our exclusive First Alert 10 Day Forecast.