Monday Was a Break From the Hot Weather, But It Won't Last

No one hit 90 degrees in New England on Monday, the first time that's happened since last Wednesday, and for the first time since a week two Sundays ago, we did not hit 80, either.

The average high temperatures this time of year are near 70, and that's where we are this afternoon. But the warmth is coming right back at us starting tomorrow. The pollen count, however, remains high.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The dry air Monday not only means no rain in the forecast, but also means temperatures will cool quickly after sunset under partly cloudy skies, dropping into the 40s for most and 30s for a few, though frost isn’t expected except perhaps in the deepest valleys of the far North Country of New England.

Dry air cools quickly at night, but also warms quickly with the addition of sunshine, so our First Alert Team is expecting a quick rebound well into the 70s Tuesday morning. Warming starts Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching well into the 70s by afternoon beneath a fair sky, preceding a return of summer-like air Wednesday.

An increasing southwest wind Wednesday will carry both warmth – high temperatures of 85 to 90 degrees – and humidity back to New England for one day, before a new cold front sinks south from Canada, touching off scattered downpours and thunder in northern and western New England during the midday and afternoon, and southern to eastern New England Wednesday evening.

Although new air arrives for the week’s end, it may not be as sudden of a change as we saw with Monday’s reset to spring air, instead easing down Thursday with a lingering chance of a shower or storm, then cooler spring air for the Memorial Day Weekend as waves of low pressure possibly bringing some chilly rain Friday, and hopefully sliding just far enough south, that we turn brighter and drier for the Holiday Weekend, as seen in our exclusive First Alert 10-day Forecast.