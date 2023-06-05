More cool, drizzly and breezy weather on Monday

As the upper low continues to spin on our east, eastern New England remains under the raw spell of showers, cool temperatures and a breezy northeastern wind. Highs this Monday remain in the upper 50s along the shore, with 60s inland. Our afternoon remains cloudy with light scattered drizzle around.

Temperatures should slowly climb into the upper 60s to 70s by Tuesday. These warm temperatures, in combination with some other factors including enough cold air, aloft may trigger a few strong storms. These storms may become scattered through the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will still track our low stalled overhead through the end of the week, leading to more cool, cloudy and unsettled weather each day. These showers won’t be widespread nor become a washout any day, but may keep clouds around with the consistent cool feel to the air.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If things keep tracking well, our following Saturday should feature much brighter skies with seasonable highs that will finally climb into the 70s for Boston and the coast. Another wet spell may revisit by the end of the following weekend.