More Humidity on the Way to Finish the Work Week

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees in some spots by Friday

A coolish start in some of the suburbs Wednesday morning as lows dipped to the 50s in this more refreshing airmass. It’s semi-comfortable again Wednesday night, but the humidity is making another run at New England later Thursday, so we're looking at more soupy weather to finish the work week.

I think few would mind if that humidity could be put to good use in the form of a widespread rain. While our guidance is optimistic about the chances for rain, it’s less detailed about placement and intensity. Honestly, I’m doing the opposite, and taking a pessimistic slant on our chances for rain. Some may see a few showers, but it’s not enough to get excited about, and there won’t be enough to chew away at our drought. We’ll have another shot at some random (stressing that word here) thunderstorms on Friday before we usher in a new fresh, dry airmass for the weekend.

Highs climb a bit Wednesday away from the coast, then climb some more Thursday and Friday. We should be cozying up to 90 by Friday in spots.

With our recent foray into the heat, we’ve upped the ranking for July to number five for warmest on record. Perhaps with this next burst of heat we could move into fourth place, but it will be down to the wire. And, although we can expect more warmer than normal temps with a warmer planet, it’s not like we’re rooting for it.

