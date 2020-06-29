More Showers and Thunderstorms, Flooding Possible

This weather pattern doesn’t look to change over the next couple of days. We are expecting multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with an area of low pressure sitting off the coast.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Even though widespread severe weather is not expected, flooding could be an issue, especially in areas that received four to six inches of rain.

Temperatures this week start off in the 70s, but it will be very humid. Dryer, warmer weather arrives in time for the holiday weekend with temperatures back in the 80s.