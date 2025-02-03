We are in the midst of an active pattern! After a quick-moving batch of snow moved overhead Sunday night into early morning, Monday starts out dry with some low clouds and patchy fog that should clear by the afternoon.

Expect a mild day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 40s. However, Monday night a strong cold front will roll in, bringing cooler air and an isolated chance of light showers or even a brief mix of rain and snow.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Tuesday will see winds kicking up to 40 mph at times. Wednesday will remain dry, and the wind lets up, though it will still be cold.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

By Thursday, another front brings a chance of snow and a wintry mix, but conditions are expected to improve by Friday and Saturday.