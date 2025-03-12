More spring warmth ahead after cooldown

We have a couple of cool days before another warmup arrives.

This time of the year, our wind direction makes a large impact on temperatures, and the coastal and inland towns will often see a 10-20 degree difference for highs.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we see highs in the 40s at the coast, compared to some 50 degree highs in the valleys and inland.

Wednesday night, there is also a quick and tiny system moving through that brings us some clouds and light snow. Yes, snow is expected from late evening through sunrise Thursday. Light accumulations in grassy areas are possible in higher elevations like the Berkshires or Worcester hills. Any wintry precipitation we see overnight won't stick for most after sunrise and temperatures go up. It will be mild on the ground, and the stronger sun angle melts anything away.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There will also be a couple of eclipse events coming up! Friday morning, we have a total lunar eclipse. March 29, there is a partial solar eclipse. The weather at least should cooperate for the Friday eclipse, with a few clouds around and no protective eyewear needed.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Temperatures return to the 50s and 60s Friday into the weekend. Friday will be near 50 as we transition to a warm front heading our way.

Clouds increase Saturday as we jump to around 60 on a gusty south wind. The wind ramps up a bit for Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s!

Aside from the wind, St. Patrick's Day parades on Sunday will be dry, partly cloudy and o-so-warm! Rain approaches Sunday night.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

A large low-pressure system will be trudging across the country this week. Each day, severe weather will develop and cause major damage in spots. The severe storm risk pivots to the East Coast for Sunday night into Monday morning. Though the damaging wind, hail, and tornado threat remains to the south of New England, there will be some thunderstorms around Connecticut, Rhode Island and around the South Coast of Massachusetts.

Temperatures fall during the day Monday into Tuesday, but will still reach the 50s. More 50s and 60s are on the horizon next week.