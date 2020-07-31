Mostly Clear Friday Heading Into Warm, Sunny Weekend

Nice refreshing air from Canada brings relief from days of hot and humid weather and heavy thunderstorms.

Thursday's storms broke the heat with a front now to our south. That front pushes back north as a warm front Sunday when our humidity and storms build back in.

In addition, we are tracking category one Hurricane Isaias in the southern Bahamas which is moving toward Florida, and perhaps up toward New England Tuesday.

You can read more on the track of Isaias here.

It is still humid near our south coast with a pop-up shower, and some instability showers are possible in northern Maine. For most, we have sun and cumulus clouds and temperatures in the mid-80s inland and around 80 on the coast with a breeze from the east 10-15 mph.

This weekend, high pressure will settle into the northeast. Most of us stay dry Saturday and this is the pick of the weekend with sunshine, low humidity, highs in the mid-80s and cooler temperatures at the coast.

On Sunday, a warm front will lift from the south during the afternoon, so clouds and the humidity increases. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in across western New England by late afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and large hail.

As we start next week, all eyes are on how Hurricane Isaias moves across the Atlantic and up the eastern coast of the United States.

The hurricane continues its journey across the Caribbean, and into the Bahamas tonight, moving east and along the coast of Florida Saturday into Sunday. Then the storm will head towards New England, but the exact track is still uncertain.

We are more confident that the storm will bring in heavy rainfall and gusty winds as well as some rough surf at the very least sometime Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned for important updates from the First Alert weather team.