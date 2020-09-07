Mostly Clear Labor Day Evening Before Increasing Warmth, Humidity on Tuesday

Many of us topped 80 degrees today, but it has been very windy near the Canadian border, with gusts to 50 mph at Burton Island on Lake Champlain due to a powerful storm in Ontario.

For most of New England, an area of high pressure across the Canadian Maritimes will continue our dry stretch across the region. It will be mostly clear with patchy fog overnight tonight, with a low temperature in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday features increasing warmth and humidity as a high pressure system from the western Atlantic Ocean builds into the region. Clouds from a disturbance passing overhead will decrease throughout the day. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 north, low 80s south.

During the first half of this week, a large ridge of high pressure currently setup over the western coast of North America will aid in record-setting heat across the Southwest while an impressive cold air mass brings early cold and snowfall along the Rocky Mountains. We will feel some minimal impacts from this weather pattern as warmth slowly builds across the region later this week.

Back in the Northeast, another warm day is forecast on Wednesday, despite increasing clouds throughout the day. Increased humidity will make it feel a bit more uncomfortable along the South Coast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day and into the evening.

A cold front sweeps through New England on Thursday, ushering cooler and drier weather into the region for the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s before the cold front.

Cool and comfortable weather will follow next weekend on our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.