Mostly cloudy with a foggy start to the day

While the rain is gone, the clouds are not totally giving up. We will see them take the lead today with limited sun in between. Thankfully, we’re not expecting any precipitation, and the high temperatures will recover to the low 50s. But a foggy start to the morning could impact your commute.

More of the same tomorrow, but along the coast we’re seeing a little bit of sea breeze, so we’ll be lucky to see 50 degrees. There’s also a small chance for a passing shower in the afternoon or evening as a weak weather system spins up offshore.

When will it hit 60 again in Boston?

If you’re longing for the warm 60s to return, we have some bad news for you. The pattern just won’t heave the warmth in the Midwest into New England. We’ll have to settle for small gains in the longer range, and they will come with more showers.

If there’s any consolation, we are likely banishing the lingering drought across much of New England. It’s a long time coming, too. Extended drought has been hanging over our heads since last fall.

Enjoy the week.