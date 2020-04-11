Mostly Dry Easter Weekend in New England

Cleanup and power restoration continues in the state of Maine as our most recent two-day snow, rain and wind storm continues to pull away.

It still has some influence in our bright brisk weather today, but at least we get two days in a row of at least 50% sunshine. The exception today could be the higher terrain of northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and western Maine, where snow showers continue. Otherwise, brilliant blue sky this morning mix with a few fair-weather clouds, but not as windy or cold as yesterday. High temperature close to 50° south maybe in the mid 50s in parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island, to the 40s as to the north. Wind from the west is still gusting 25 to 30 mph, but diminishing later today.

High pressure crests overhead tonight, that means the wind goes light and variable, with mostly clear sky, we will have a patchy frost for Easter sunrise, lows in the 20s and 30s.

Sunshine tomorrow morning will fade behind rapidly increasing clouds in the afternoon, but we should be dry and warmer with a high temperature close to 60°. The breeze will once again increase, this time from the southeast and then southwest late in the day, gusting past 25 mph once again.

Another large and powerful storm will impact the region on Monday. But this time it is centered several hundred miles to our west and northwest. That means a strong southerly flow at all levels of the atmosphere should warm up to near 60° on Monday. But a warm front and then a cold front will result in bursts of heavy rain. In some locations we may exceed 2 inches of rainfall. We also have to keep an eye out for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. With rivers running high, and warmer air resulting in snow melt in the mountains, we may have to deal with some possible flooding Monday afternoon and Monday night.

That storm will keep us windy on Monday and Tuesday. But drier air comes in Tuesday with temperatures falling back from the 50s into the 40s, wind will be gusting past 45 mph both Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Then once again, the forecast becomes quite challenging as colder air from Canada tries to move in, and one wave of low pressure after another races across the nation perhaps impacting New England with another coastal storm or two in the middle and second half of next week. And it’s still cold enough to keep the possibility of rain or snow in the forecast. Keep ahead of it here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.