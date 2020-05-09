Mostly Dry Mother’s Day to Follow Cold, Windy Saturday

We picked up a few inches of snow in northern New England! The snow showers linger across eastern Maine through this evening. Other snow showers will develop due to upslope snowfall and squalls in the mountains.

Southern New England can expect sunshine, but pop up showers and clouds develop in the afternoon. Some of the clouds may produce graupel, or soft hail, as well as sprinkles or wet snowflakes.

There is such a cold airmass overhead that daytime heating combined with the cold air aloft will contribute to that afternoon instability. The wind and cold will also be an issue all day long as highs only reach the 30s to 40s south. Wind chills make it feel like the 20s to 30s.

The wind could be damaging at times with peak gusts between 40 and 50 mph from the northwest, west. The wind remains strong tonight as the sky clears. Overnight lows drop to the 20s north and low 30s south.

Interior locations will see widespread freezing conditions through Sunday morning, patchy frost on the coast in southern New England. Bring in any sensitive plants or flowers that you may have planted in pots on the front porch!

Mother's Day will still be windy, but at least drier with mostly sunny skies and milder temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday into Tuesday, an area of low pressure will roll through southern New England, bringing some scattered rain and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s through at least midweek. High pressure settles in and there will be plenty of sunshine through Thursday.

Our temperatures begin to warm Thursday as highs reach the 60s. Friday will be around 70 with a chance for rain. Low 70s return just in time for next weekend and it looks mainly dry.