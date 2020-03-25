Mostly Dry With Warming Trend Next Few Days

Skies are mostly clear toward the Canadian boarder, to our south, a storm center mostly misses, strengthening as it makes its closest pass, growing into a sizable storm too little too late for significant impact to New England, though a period of showers is possible Wednesday evening on the Cape and Islands.

Drier air affords sunshine Thursday with temperatures either side of 50 degrees and a light wind, meaning the day will be a noticeable improvement over Wednesday.

Another quick-moving system Friday will deliver renewed clouds and the chance of a few sprinkles and showers, but departs in time for a pleasant Saturday.

One trend in the forecast has been to slow the arrival of rain Saturday, so while clouds will increase during the afternoon, rain should hold off until overnight Saturday night, falling squarely on Sunday and likely to last most of the day.

All of next week is showing up in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast and looks to do away - at least for now - with the volatile temperature swings of the last few weeks, stabilizing in the 50s and perhaps some 60s, with the greatest chance of showers around midweek.