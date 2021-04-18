Weather

Showers Possible Sunday Evening, Monday

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday- in the 50s and 60s with less wind too

By Denise Isaac

Sunday started off with clouds, but we then saw a few breaks in the overcast which allowed us to warm up quickly.

Due to daytime heating and colder air aloft, clouds will increase Sunday afternoon and a few showers could develop, as well. Highs Sunday will be warmer than Saturday -- in the 50s and 60s with less wind, too. 

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, but clouds return in the afternoon with a chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder by evening, due a quick moving disturbance. 

Highs will be in the 50s north to 60s south. 

Warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday with a strong southwest wind pushing us into the 70s across much of the region. 

A strong storm system approaches New England on Wednesday with a chance for rain showers and snow for the higher elevations. This disturbance will be out by Thursday morning, but temperatures tumble in its wake -- 50s in the morning but 40s by the afternoon, with more snow for the mountains.

Sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday. And temperatures rebound, too, back into the 60s.

We are tracking a split weekend with Saturday being the day to enjoy outdoors because there is another chance for rain Sunday afternoon as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.

