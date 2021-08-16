Mostly Sunny Monday Followed By Midweek Rain, Rising Humidity

What a gorgeous way to kick off the work week!

High pressure is in control of our weather today, providing ample sunshine, low humidity and seasonable temperatures. It’s a great day to do anything outdoors – just make sure to apply the sunscreen.

Clouds will increase tomorrow but the humidity will remain in check. Aside from an isolated evening shower in western Connecticut and Vermont, the remainder of the region will be dry with highs generally 75 to 80.

By midweek, we turn our attention to the south – as the remnant moisture of what is currently Tropical Storm Fred works northward. What does that mean for us?

Dewpoints will climb substantially, so the sticky air moves back in and will be with us for several days. Expect some hit-or-miss showers and storms on Wednesday, then more substantial activity on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy downpours will be the biggest threat as we head into the end of the week, so we’ll monitor the risk for flooding closely.

It looks like our weekend may stay a bit unsettled with some pop-up thunderstorm action and stubborn clouds. We’ll also keep an eye on Tropical Depression 8, which is spinning just over 100 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

This storm could become “Henri” later on today. Direct impacts from “Henri” are unlikely here at home, but our marine and coastal communities as well as beach goers will have to use caution as highs surf and rip currents will be possible.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend and hover around 80 heading into next week.