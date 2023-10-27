Near record warmth this weekend in New England

Living in New England, we are accustomed to the beauty of the changing seasons, but this weekend, we’re going to be dealing with a little summer-like warmth in late October.

We will see highs well in the 70s and a few low 80s on Saturday. However, only Saturday will have these warm temperatures. By Sunday, much cooler air will move back into the area.

The forecast indicates that Saturday will see temperatures challenge or break current record high temps for October in Boston and several surrounding communities.

While temperatures usually hover in the low to mid 60s during this time of year, we should brace ourselves for highs that could reach into the low to mid 80s.

This burst of heat can be attributed to a high pressure system that's settled over the region. High-pressure systems tend to bring clear skies and calm conditions, which are perfect conditions for temperatures to soar. This warm, stable air mass will limit cloud cover and prevent cooler air from moving in, until Sunday.



Take the time to enjoy the warmth on Saturday! Odds are pretty high we won’t see temperatures this warm again until next year.