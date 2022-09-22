The Drought Conditions are Improving in Parts of New England – See the Before and After

It’s Thursday and our updated drought monitor is out!

With a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, data is gathered and analyzed to release a weekly update on our soil status.

This week we are watching for improvement in a very constricted area; Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. Areas in the south had seen extreme drought for more than a month and moderate drought for more than 110 days.

The month of September has brought us several frontal systems that have produced a good soaking rain. New Bedford’s average rainfall is about 2.55 inches this month and this month we've seen near 4 inches. In Providence, we saw 4.5 inches - exceeding the normal precipitation amount of 2.87 inches.

Adding today’s rain will benefit our drought monitor in the upcoming week as we’re also watching for another shot of showers from Sunday to Monday.