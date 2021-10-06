New England Enters Stretch of Sunny, 70 Degree Days

Our next focus isn’t on a storm, a stalled front, or endless days of clouds. It’s on the sun. And a string of gorgeous days.

While the daylength isn’t anything to get worked up about, it’s enough to get us to the low 70s in many spots. The exception should be along the coast, where a daily sea breeze engages each afternoon.

The end result may be that we fall below 70 for this stretch of sunny days, but it doesn’t diminish the beauty of this early October weather.

Longer nights mean fog, and there will be some we’ll have to burn off in the coming mornings. Nothing too difficult, but we may start with gray in some communities through Friday morning.

Speaking of, a cool bubble of high pressure should be nosing down from northern New England by then. Technically speaking, this could also be called a backdoor cold front, but in either case, it means a chilly northeast wind will strengthen and lower us to the 60s for the weekend. Cool mornings can be expected too.

The real issue involves the interaction between this high and a batch of showers for the latter half of the weekend and Marathon Monday. Right now the camps are split on the rain/no rain scenarios.

I’m hedging that the “dry high” will win the day and give the rain the stiff arm. But it may still mean some clouds on both days. Either way you slice it, it should stay in the 60s right into Monday, which ain’t half bad for a marathon run in the foliage in October.