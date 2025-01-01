Brace yourself! As the rain pushes away later Wednesday night, gusty winds will usher in some very cold weather into the Boston area straight through the weekend.

As we continue moving through this New Year’s Day, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few more showers this evening and night.

New England snow forecast

A potential snowflake could mix in with the rain in central Massachusetts tonight, but no accumulations are expected. If you’re looking for more measurable snow, you’ll need to head to the Berkshires and the Green Mountains in Vermont. Several inches of snow are possible over the next couple of days. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s today in Greater Boston. Tonight, lows will drop into the 30s.

Windy conditions through Thursday, potentially causing power outages

Our winds will also be picking up this evening through Thursday. In fact, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winds could gust between 45 and 55 mph in spots on Thursday. A few isolated areas in central Mass could have wind gusts up to 60 mph. If you have any loose items or holiday decorations still in your yard, make sure they’re secured or brought indoors soon. Power outages are also possible. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Thursday.

Friday will be a cold, breezy day. High temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 30s. Winds could gust to 25 mph.

Highs will sink even more by Saturday and Sunday, into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We’ll remain dry this weekend into much of next week. The threat for snow will remain south of the Commonwealth for next week for now.