New England's Father's Day Forecast Looks Great

Our gorgeous stretch of weather continues! Thursday has been a top 10 weather day in my opinion, and we’ll get another great day to end the week Friday.

It’s all courtesy of high pressure building to our south, which will slowly slide off the Mid-Atlantic coastline in the next few days.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On the backside of this dome of fair weather, we’ll turn the wind out of the south-southwest Friday and bump the temperatures up a bit. Expect highs in the lower 80s under sunshine and some wispy clouds increasing through the day.

The humidity goes up on Saturday as a warm front lifts through the region in the morning. As it pushes through, there will be some clouds and showers Saturday morning, before breaks of sun emerge.

The sun, along with an incoming cold front, will fuel and trigger a round of afternoon and evening scattered thunder. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side, so if you have outdoor plans, make sure to have a backup plan to get inside should you need to.

The great news is there’s no change to the Father’s Day forecast: expect dry weather, a good deal of sun, and lower humidity! We’ll still be warm too, with highs generally of 80-85 degrees.

John Legend shares how Chrissy Teigen surprised him for Father's Day and talks about establishing Free America.

Next week, Tuesday looks like the most active day, weather-wise, with a number of thunderstorms anticipated. Otherwise, expect seasonable temperatures and mainly dry weather for the middle and end of the week.