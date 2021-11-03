forecast

New England's Frosty Temperatures Could Last Into the Weekend

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, while Sunday afternoon is looking out to a storm offshore that will potentially produce some showers for southern New England

By Tania Leal

Wednesday's been a cool day, our temperatures climbing into the low 50s but not as high as average values.

With mostly clear skies, we’ll continue to enjoy a rain-free evening in the south, with isolated light showers advancing over Vermont and New Hampshire that are clearing out by 9 p.m.

This clearing, low wind speeds and a high pressure system that’s building over our region will influence our temperatures Wednesday night. We’ll watch for places inland dropping into the 20s that will likely end up under a freeze advisory/warning -- in other words, we’ll see widespread frosting across our valleys, suburbs and even in eastern valleys that aren’t usually affected with frost.

If your pots and plants haven’t been affected by these low temperatures, you might want to transfer them inside your home for the time being, until the temperatures increase a bit next week. 

The frosty temperatures will last until Friday morning and perhaps earl Saturday, but we’re increasing our highs this weekend and moreso into next week, and we’ll be watching highs rising into the 60s and getting close to 70s by the end of next week. 

In terms of rain chances, we’ll be watching possible ocean-effect showers Friday in areas like Cape Cod, but the rest of New England will remain dry. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, while Sunday afternoon is looking out to a storm offshore, south of New England, that will potentially produce some showers for southern New England Sunday evening into Monday morning. 

At that same time, high astronomical tide will influence the potential for coastal flooding, while the combination of that low getting closer will also add on to the risk of coastal effects. 

But after that comes warmer air. Temperatures next week will begin to increase and reach normal values, while warmer temperatures near the upper 60s likely take over the second half of the week. 

