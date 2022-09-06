Massachusetts

New England's Huge Rainfall, by the Numbers (and How It Affects the Drought)

All the rain will put a major dent in the drought conditions around Rhode Island, Connecticut and some -- but not all -- parts of Massachusetts

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have had quite the rainfall event across southern New England in the last couple of days. 

Major flooding occurred in Rhode Island on Monday around Providence. And on Tuesday, flash flood warnings were hoisted twice for areas in and around New Haven. 

Radar-estimated rainfall had a good handle on actual reports across the region, with 2-5 inches in a swath across southern Connecticut through northern Rhode Island, and 1-3 inches of rain in much of northern Massachusetts outside of Route 128. 

But it seems that the coast really missed out on this much-need rain, with areas on Cape Cod to Boston only receiving half an inch to 1 inch of rain. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The Providence area was slammed by torrential rains and flash flooding Monday. Later Monday night, the West River is out of its banks, and multiple cars can be seen stuck on flooded roadways.

Here are some more select rain totals from the National Weather Service, in partnership with Skywarn Storm Spotters:

RHODE ISLAND:

Cranston 11.06”

Greenville 9.24”

Providence 8.56”

Smithfield 7.95”

Scituate 7.63”

N. Providence 7.26”

MASSACHUSETTS:

Attleboro 5.37”

Billerica 4.75”

Rehoboth 4”

Southwick 3.75”

Franklin 4.23”

Hardwick 3.47”

Swansea 3.42”

Methuen 3.24”

Lawrence 1.24”

S. Dennis 1.0”

Boston Logan AP 0.66”

Plymouth 0.68”

Provincetown 0.23”

CONNECTICUT:

Newtown 7.90”

Sterling 7.35”

Moosup 7.2”

Somers 4.7”

Simsbury 2.93”

West Hartford 2.91”

Rainfall Maps for Mass., RI, Conn.

A map showing rainfall totals in New England through Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A map showing rainfall totals in New England through Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A map showing rainfall totals in New England through Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A map showing rainfall totals in New England through Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Drought Impacts

This will put a major dent in the drought conditions around Rhode Island and Connecticut, and soon -- most of this rainfall will be counted in the official U.S. drought monitor stats for the week. Stay tuned to see the latest map when it is issued on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, Boston and the coast will remain unchanged, since our rain deficit is so high. We would need about 10 inches of more rain for Boston to make it up. 

Drier weather returns gradually for southern New England Wednesday, with some lingering showers far south. We're all dry by the end of the week and going into the weekend.

More New England weather news

First Alert 6 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Rainy Commutes and Flood Watches Tuesday, Sunshine Later This Week

Rhode Island 24 hours ago

I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsRhode IslandConnecticutrainflooding
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us