Next Blast of Snow Expected This Weekend

After such a cold start to the week, temperatures are finally climbing this week. Wednesday is our transition day, back to near normal temperatures.

Expect plenty of sunshine across New England, with highs mostly in the 30s.

Overnight, with partly cloudy skies, lows will dip into the teens and 20s. It’s still cold, no question, but not nearly as chilly as a few days ago.

Thursday and Friday bring a few extra clouds, and even milder air. Highs will be in the 40s for many, including northern New England.

High pressure, which has been dominating our weather all week and keeping storms at bay, slowly moves away heading into the weekend.

Right now, it looks like the storm will track near or just south of New England. That would bring a mixture of rain and snow to our area.

Rain remains most likely in much of southeastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

The rain/snow line is likely to set up somewhere just north and west of Boston, meaning snow will likely fall through parts of western and northern New England.

The timing on this looks to be the latter half of Saturday, and the first half of Sunday.

Travel, for now, is likely to be best early Saturday and late Sunday as a result.

The early to middle part of next week should be quiet, with another storm possible late next week. Right now that too looks more wet than white.