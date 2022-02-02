Next Winter Storm Brings Messy Mix of Rain, Snow and Sleet

Our next storm system will be messy, to say the least. Our brief warmup and snowmelt turns to pure ice by Friday night as temps crash again. In between the big temperature swing is a storm bringing all precipitation types: rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow.

Mild Temperatures Help Snow Melt

Our temperatures for tonight and tomorrow stay in most places above freezing. Certainly mild in southern New England by afternoon as highs will be in the 40s.

Snow and Rain Move In Thursday

Scattered rain already moves in for Thursday south, a mix to snow north. The snow showers continue in northern New England through Friday. While, in southern New England and in Boston it is more complicated.

A sharp cold front heads in Thursday into Friday and this is the reason we see such a wide variety of precipitation types. Cold air to the north and warm air to the south, with the Pike and Boston in the middle. We expect rain in Boston with temps in the 40s for Thursday into Friday morning. Southern New England will be windy with strong gusts from the southwest.

The changeover from rain begins along Route 2 and the Merrimack Valley, so that’s when freezing rain or sleet will set in. We may be back and forth with the ice and rain in Boston through the Friday morning drive and lunchtime. By the evening drive, Boston is changing to sleet, freezing rain and snow.

We expect the ice to accumulate around 0.2" to 0.5" in southern New England…less across Cape Cod. It only take a glaze to create big problems traveling though. Then the snow piles on top. Around 2" to 4" of snow is likely for Boston, less south of the Pike, 4" to 6" in the Merrimack Valley, and we go to 6" to 12” interior northern New England and in the mountains, through Friday night. We may pull back on the snow totals slightly in southern New England, depending on how long it takes for the cold air to reach these areas.

Everything freezes up Friday night as temps crash to the single digits and teen by predawn Saturday.

Quiet for the Weekend

Highs will be in the mid-20s Saturday with some sun and breezy. Sunday brings us another day of sun with highs in the low 30s. A nice quiet weekend, compare to last. Next week we have multiple waves of low pressure that will track near New England. So we won’t be completely dry all week long, but the chance for precipitation next week has lowered a bit.