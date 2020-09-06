Nice Sunday Night Ahead of Beautiful, Sun-Filled Labor Day

There's another nice night ahead with the moon and Mars crossing the southern sky.

A weak boundary has set up across southern New England dividing cooler and drier air to the north, and warmer air trying to come in from the south. But for the most part, high pressure is in control. Any clouds should evaporate with the setting sun, with a beautiful view of the moon and mars after 9:30 p.m.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s south, 40s and 50s north.

Our Labor Day Monday looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine, and a high temperature of 80 degrees.

The weather gets complicated by mid and late week though, with a major front erasing a heat wave in Colorado. So much so there’s actually a winter storm watch in Denver for Tuesday.

We will be on the warmer side of that front the middle of the week with temperature going back to the lower 80s and a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. We’re also watching the potential for a tropical spin up off of North Carolina, that could possibly bring some rain to near the south coast later in the week.

It’s a very low confidence forecast heading into the weekend with a chance of showers and lingering thunderstorms, just before much cooler air comes in for Saturday and Sunday in our first alert 10-day forecast.