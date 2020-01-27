No Big Storms This Week, But That Won’t Last Long

The week will be quiet. No big storm systems on the horizon. Temperatures cool slightly going into midweek, but should rebound by the end of the week. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 40s, but clouds will likely win out.

Next weekend looks a bit more intriguing. A storm system will be brewing off the east coast. It’s still too early to tell where the storm will track.

A track well off of the coast will keep us dry, and a track just off the coast will bring rain changing to snow and an interior track will bring rain to most of New England. Currently, each track seems equally plausible at this time.

There won’t be a lot of cold air in place, which will prevent this from being a blockbuster storm.

Once the storm departs, high pressure will build back into New England and it doesn’t look like the cold air will be able to establish itself. Even if we see snow, February will be off to a relatively mild start. Stay tuned.