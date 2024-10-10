PHOTOS: Dazzling northern lights dance in the skies above Mass., NH

People across New England were treated to a show in the skies Thursday evening the likes of which haven't been seen in years.

The northern lights were visible across the region amid a geomagnetic storm watch, and people captured some amazing images, like these ones shared with NBC10 Boston:

Hunter taking in the view of the Northern Lights in Rutland, Massachusetts! (Chelsea O’Malley)

The northern lights over Lynn, Massachusetts (David)

Aurora from a geomagnetic storm over Northborough, Massachusetts (Pete Mo)

Here are many more aurora pictures that we spotted:

Space weather forecasters at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) have issued a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday into Friday. Experts are monitoring the sun following a strong X-class solar flare and the resulting coronal mass ejection (CME).

According to the SWPC, analysis of the CME associated suggests further enhancement and that reaching G4 (Severe) levels is likely with G5 (Extreme) levels possible. What that means is another chance to see colors dance across the sky.

Given the strength of the CME, this aurora may be seen as far south as Charlotte, North Carolina, Fayetteville, Arkansas and Colorado.

While May's event was the most impressive recently, there have been other opportunities to spot the northern lights in New England.

For optimal photos:

Get away from city light. Light pollution will dim the aurora’s view.

Use long exposure and place your camera on a tripod.

Use your camera to view the aurora. Your eyes have to adjust to the light, so viewing through the camera may be easier.

Bring a jacket! Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s tonight.

A powerful solar storm could disrupt power and communications, but also made the aurora borealis visible much farther south than usual. Pete Bouchard explains.