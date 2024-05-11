Northern lights in New England: What to expect Saturday night

Friday night's aurora borealis light show resulted from the strongest solar storm since October 2003, with the northern lights spanning as far south as Miami!

The auroras are not expected to be as intense as Friday night in the coming days. But the sunspot that released the severe G5 geomagnetic storm, as well as a significant solar flare, is still active with more solar activity heading toward Earth.

Friday night's show reached a 9 on the K index scale. Saturday night's will be closer to a 7.

If you missed the light show last night, New England will have an opportunity Saturday night for viewing.

Clouds will coat the sky by dawn, so the best viewing time will be around 11 p.m.

Look toward the north as far away from light noise as possible. To the naked eye, you may see a green and pink glow.