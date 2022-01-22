Ocean-Effect Snow Showers End Saturday Night; Temps Plummet Into Single Digits

We saw a cold day across the region with lots of sunshine with the only exception being eastern and southeastern Massachusetts where we saw ocean-effect snow showers bringing an additional coating to an inch or so of snow.

The good news is the snow will shut down Saturday evening as our winds turn more out of the southwest. The wind direction change will also help usher in slightly milder temperatures over the next 24 hours.

Overnight we’ll see a few clouds around with light winds allowing temperatures across the north to plummet into the single digits, below zero along the Canadian border. Lows will be mostly in the teens across the south with a few interior valleys dropping into the single digits by early Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine around, but clouds will fill in during the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front which will pass through the region during the day without much fanfare.

A few flurries and snow showers possible across the mountains north due to upsloping winds, but other than that, the day will be quiet and seasonably cold.

If you’re heading to your favorite ski resort, it promises to be an amazing day to take some turns with light winds and the lack of Arctic air to freeze you on the lifts! Highs reach the low 20s north, low to mid 30s south.

Temperatures drop back a bit as we start the new work week Monday as high pressure builds into the region from the north. We should see a good deal of sunshine, but it really won’t help much in the temperature department. Highs push 30 north, upper teens to around 20 north.

Our next chance for precipitation comes Monday night into Tuesday as a weak Alberta clipper tracks out of the Great Lakes and into New England. The system is starving for moisture and currently looks to be too weak to bring any major issues to the region Tuesday morning, however, we could see a coating or so of snow mainly north of the Massachusetts Turnpike Tuesday, perhaps a bit more into northern New England.

Still something to keep an eye on being several days up the road. Thereafter, the cold air is here to stay as our Exclusive 10-Day forecast indicates with the next chance for storminess arriving by the weekend.