One Last Round of Storms Before Heat Wave's End in Mass., NH

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for parts of northern Connecticut Wednesday afternoon, with the storms capable of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

High temperatures fell just shy of 90 in many places Wednesday, but the humidity kicked the heat up a bit once again, with heat index in the low to mid 90s.But a front from Canada will soon bring an end to the first heat wave of 2021.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But our few scattered thunderstorms in central and southern New England will be nothing like the wild weather from Tuesday, only generating spotty lightning and isolated damaging wind gusts toward the south coast with the setting sun.

For northern New England we already have noticeably less humid air -- this lower humidity with clearing skies will overtake the remainder of New England overnight.

It should make for a nice view of the solar eclipse at sunrise, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s north, to 60s south.

People in parts of Southern Asia caught a glimpse of a "ring of fire" solar eclipse Thursday.

High pressure from Canada offers up a pleasant feeling Thursday, with a fair sky and highs in the 70s near the coast and around 80 inland, with dramatically less humidity.

The next front arrives Friday, after a cool sunny start -- expect showers to move into northern New England from Canada Friday afternoon and stay into the evening, very slowly settling south with a renewed push of cool, Canadian air but keeping temperatures cool in Northern New England, where some of Maine may be hard pressed to get much beyond 60 degrees Friday!

The showers are likely to be found over southern New England Saturday morning, but our biggest challenge is determining just how quickly clouds clear behind the showers.

If the clouds stick around, temperatures actually could be quite cool Saturday for much of New England. Regardless, we see Sunday as the better of the two weekend days with more sunshine, a lower chance of any showers and temperatures resultantly warmer in the 70s to near 80.

The aforementioned brief return of warmth (not deep heat) and humidity is expected early next week with a mounting chance of showers and thunder before a bit less humid, but still mild, air moves in for midweek in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.