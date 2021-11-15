Overnight Frost Anticipated After Brisk, Windy Evening

Our temperatures fall quickly Monday evening to the upper 30s around dinnertime, but it will feel like the 20s thanks to the brisk west-northwest wind.

If you are brave enough to dine outdoors, make sure you are blocked from the wind and bundled up tight.

Overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s with frost.

Snowfall continues Monday evening across the mountains, North Woods and the crown of Maine. Higher elevations will see 3-6" in snowfall, with less snow in lower elevations through Tuesday morning. Snow squalls are possible, too, if you are out driving up north. These are quick snow showers that reduce visibility to near zero and set down quick accumulations.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side through Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday, our temperatures are on the rise again, with highs in the 60s.

Colder air returns for Friday, but in order for that to happen, we will have a storm system Thursday into Friday. An area of low pressure tracks to our north and will swing in scattered rain south and snow in the mountains.

We dry off for the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday into Monday, we have a low pressure system and a dip in the jet stream to bring in rain, snow and even colder air. This cooler weather pattern seems to be here to stay through Thanksgiving.