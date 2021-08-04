Overnight Rain Prompts Flash Flood Watch, Cooler Temps Wednesday into Thursday

Rain has been lurking offshore for a couple of days now, inching closer to the Cape with each passing day. Sprinkles grazed Nantucket last night but the Full Monty of rain will wait until later today to sweep back over eastern Mass.

Timing and intensity have been the major issues with this weather system. Just yesterday we were seeing the heaviest burst of rain aiming straight for the Cape and Islands. Now it seems that there is a westward jog to the axis of heavy rain, enough to engulf the Boston metro to the Providence metro in the downpours.

That all happens overnight as a small low pressure system focuses the rain over us. It’s morning departure should keep us below flood status, but the ground is saturated, and any slowdown or flurry of intense rain could push us over the edge.

All signs point to some drying Thursday afternoon and evening after the tagalong (mmmm Girl Scout cookies) showers move through. That is the conundrum for the day.

If we shut off the rain and get some brightening, we’ll make the low 70s. If not, our fate is sealed in the upper 60s. Since this is the “Summer That Never Was,” I’ll keep it in the upper 60s.

Friday has lots of promise in the sun department. Temps rebound to the 80s as well. And the weekend looks pretty snazzy too. Gotta love the quick turnaround….better than a new sleeve of Thin Mints.