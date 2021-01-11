forecast

Partly Cloudy Monday Night Ahead of Quiet Week

A few flurries may fall across higher elevations and in the mountains Monday night, but the air for the most part is too dry for any rain or snow

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have another quiet week setting up across the northeast with systems passing to our north and way to our south.

Monday evening a few flurries may fall across higher elevations and in the mountains, but the air for the most part is too dry to get any rain or snow to fall. Overcast skies continue as well, clearing overnight as lows drop to the 20s.

We stay a few degrees above our average highs for this time of the year, which is 37 in Providence to 27 in Bangor. Highs reach the 30s to low 40s south with partly cloudy skies.

Another disturbance passes across northern New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday, triggering a few snow showers in the mountains, but we stay dry south.

Another shortwave moves through Thursday but again only a few snow showers are possible in higher elevations and most of us stay dry.

Our next actual system heads in Saturday as an area of low pressure that stays northwest. We have plenty of milder air transported from the Pacific so this looks to be a mostly rain event, but nothing too heavy at this time.

Cooler air follows for Sunday through the next week. Our pattern may change a bit and allow for more systems to move through by the middle of next week, but stay tuned since this can certainly change.

