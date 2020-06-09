Partly Cloudy Tuesday Evening

The clouds dominated the day and partly cloudy skies prevail this evening. Spotty sprinkles are possible but most of us stay dry.

Temperatures tonight will fall to the 40s and 50s across Maine and the North Country, while southern New England will be in the 60s.

Highs will be in the 80s across the interior for Wednesday while coastal communities will see a seabreeze kicking in for the afternoon so highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.

A few showers and thunderstorms will head into northwestern New England and a couple could be strong with gusty winds in Vermont. The showers head across northern New Hampshire and Maine overnight.

The humidity for Wednesday should stay at bay until the afternoon as the wind direction changes from the south.

The wind will be gusty from the south by Thursday morning and this is when the humidity cranks up. Highs will be around 80 degrees with cooler temperatures along the south coast.

Scattered showers and storms will move through northern New England early in the day, with the line of showers and storms moving through southern New England by late afternoon and through the evening.

The rain moves out for Friday, with the frontal boundary just offshore. The humidity does decrease and our temperatures will increase to the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

The weekend will be changeable as a few shortwaves move through. The jet stream is also right over the northeast, so the pattern stays unsettled. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday, low 70s Sunday.

Next week we have a chance for a cut off low to hang right around southern New England. Our temperatures stay in the 70s with scattered showers possible Monday through midweek. A warm up looks to return towards the end of the 10-day forecast.