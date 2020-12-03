Winter Storm Watch: Nor'easter May Dump Snow on Parts of New England This Weekend

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of central and northern New England for potential heavy snow Saturday and Saturday night.

Early indications are that we may see more than a half a foot of snow in the higher elevations of central and northern New England. There’s also a chance of rain changing to snow close to Boston and Providence, so we have hoisted the First Alert stamp for possible difficult travel Saturday afternoon and evening.

Full-on nor'easter in the making now. Sat AM-Late Sat. Night. Begins as rain, turns to snow Sat PM (could be abrupt). Winds 50 at coast. White-outs Sat. PM.



Low pressure that brought snow to Oklahoma Thursday morning is tracking to the mid Atlantic States and starts to intensify Friday night and Saturday. The storm center of what's expected to be a nor'easter should track pretty close to Cape Cod during the afternoon. At the same time we have colder air moving in, so we may have a cold rain trying to change to snow in much of the region.

Saturday's weather event will begin as rain and get pretty intense, with heavy rain coming down Saturday morning into the noontime hour. As rain intensity increases, it will start to drag down snowflakes from above.

Heavy snow and even whiteouts are possible. And it’ll become windy, too, from the east, then the north, then the northwest, perhaps gusting past 40 mph.

Low pressure starts to pull out Saturday night, so we should dry out, the exception could be in Maine where it may try and keep snowing Saturday night into Sunday, especially in northern Maine.

For now though, we are fairly quiet.

After a frosty start, we had a pleasant December day, that actually felt more like December. Temperatures Thursday morning were 32° in most of New England. We warmed to the 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon. The air has come around more from the southwest 10 to 20 mph.

High pressure moves to our east tonight allowing for the temperatures to remain a little warmer than last night with the breeze continuing from the southwest. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with increasing clouds.

There’s a cold front to our north and a warm front to our south Friday, which means a lot of clouds, a few raindrops near the south coast, and a few snowflakes near the Canadian border, but for most of New England it’s just mostly cloudy and somewhat damp in the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s north and 50s south.

After that it looks like we'll be on the chilly side with mostly dry weather into next week, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.