Patchy Overnight Fog Ahead of a Few Tuesday Showers

We did see a little sunshine today after the stubborn clouds departed southeastern New England.

Tonight the sky should be clear enough to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station flying by. It will be visible for about two minutes as it appears in the western sky and disappears in the south/southeast sky. Patchy fog develops overnight and lows drop to the 40s or low 50s south.

A few disturbances will pass through the northeast over the next couple of days. After the morning fog evaporates on Tuesday, more clouds and a few showers will bubble up by the afternoon. Most areas remain dry and warmer with highs nearing 70 degrees.

Another round of rain moves in for Wednesday, but even with this rain chance it won't be an all day washout. A few thunderstorms are also possible across northern New England where damaging wind is possible. Around a quarter inch is possible with any storm.

Southern New England won't see much rain though and it should stay mainly dry. Our temperatures heat up ahead of this system and will be in the low 70s and breezy.

Wednesday into Thursday, colder air funnels in on a gusty west, northwest wind. Highs fall to around 60 and even to the upper 50s for Friday with both days at least nice and sunny.

More temperature swings are expected as we go back to warmer temperatures around 70 this weekend. We then see a brief chance for rain and cooler air again Monday into the start of next week.

We continue to watch the development of Tropical Storm Delta in the western Caribbean, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast somewhere along Louisiana as a hurricane at the end of this week.