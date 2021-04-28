Pattern of Showers, Thunderstorms to Stay Through Friday

Our day could very well start off and end with thunderstorms. Temperatures will vary significantly across the area. Parts of Connecticut may end up in the mid-80s, meanwhile northern New England will see temperatures only into the 50s, clouds and rain.

Whenever you’re on the periphery of this kind of heat dome, showers and thunderstorms are likely as the travel up and over the ridge. The rest of the week will be warmer inland and cooler by the coast with an onshore wind. Showers are expected through the day on Thursday and into Friday.

The weekend looks a little cooler, but it will likely stay dry. Next week looks warmer once again with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s with shower chances continuing.