forecast

Pattern of Showers, Thunderstorms to Stay Through Friday

The rest of the week will be warmer inland and cooler by the coast with an onshore wind, showers and thunderstorms

By Chris Gloninger

Our day could very well start off and end with thunderstorms. Temperatures will vary significantly across the area. Parts of Connecticut may end up in the mid-80s, meanwhile northern New England will see temperatures only into the 50s, clouds and rain.

Whenever you’re on the periphery of this kind of heat dome, showers and thunderstorms are likely as the travel up and over the ridge. The rest of the week will be warmer inland and cooler by the coast with an onshore wind. Showers are expected through the day on Thursday and into Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The weekend looks a little cooler, but it will likely stay dry. Next week looks warmer once again with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s with shower chances continuing.

Local

racism 7 hours ago

High Court Backs Mass. Firefighter Who Alleged Racist Workplace

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Here's the Timeline for Mass. Lifting the Last Wave of COVID Business Restrictions

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us