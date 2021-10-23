Picturesque Fall Weekend Continues Before Rainy Week Ahead

It’s a cool day, with highs staying in the upper 50s and barely making it to 60 this afternoon.

It’s going to be a cool night, with lows dropping to the 40s -- we’ll even watch for some 30s inland -- and if the night clears out, its possible we watch for some frost in northern New England.

The rest of us will watch highs come back up to the low 60s tomorrow and plenty of sunshine! Tomorrow will be one of those perfect mornings for a hot cup of coffee sitting on the porch or by the window enjoying the rays of sun to warm us up a bit. Fortunately, no rain chances for us this weekend to get us ready for a busy week ahead.

That’s right, rain and more rain. We’ll be having rain opportunities practically all week. From Monday and on through next weekend, low pressure systems will be making their way into New England and push in showers. By Tuesday we might even watch for some heavier precipitation. Rainfall totals could be adding up to more than 3-4 inches in the most affected areas by the end of next week. In other words, be ready.

My recommendation would be the following:

Inspect your home and make it rain-ready. Clean your gutters, remove all dirt & dry leaves. Search your roof for any missing shingles, leak spots or damage. Don’t for forget to take a look at your basement and make sure you don’t have any weak spots you might have to fix, if so, hopefully this will give you enough time to prepare before the rain gets here. Trim the trees surrounding your home to prevent any damage from falling branches. Revise your windshields and brake pads to make sure they’re working properly. You don’t want to be driving on slippery roads this way. Last but not least, take care of your grocery shopping before you find yourself doing it last minute. Make use of your dry weekend for outdoor activities. It’s possible you might want to do some garden work, run some errands, spend family time at the park or even go appreciate the rising foliage we’re getting.

Make the best of your weekend and stay tuned for all the updates. Stay safe.