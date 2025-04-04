first alert forecast

Play ball! Sunny and high 60s for the home opener at Fenway Park

Boston will see temperatures around 67 by afternoon on Friday before things cool down with rain Saturday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunshine and upper 60s. Sounds like a super way to kick off the season at Fenway Park this afternoon. Any early clouds will scatter as the sun pokes out and a steady northwest breeze keeps the sea breeze away. As a result, warmest temperatures will be found along the coast this afternoon, including Boston where we’re aiming for a high around 67 or 68. This will be the warmest opening day since 2022 when we hit 67.

When will it rain on Saturday in Boston?

Clouds will tighten up tonight as the next round of rain kicks off tomorrow by mid-morning. Once established, it will stay wet through the remainder of the day. Temps nosedive back to the mid and upper 40s – yikes. Not the best way to start the weekend.

Will it rain on Sunday in Boston?

Sunday isn’t much better, but it is warmer…by a smidge. We sneak into the milder air for a few hours around midday. There will still be a few passing showers, with a trend toward drying in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s and 50s as some rays of sun poke out late.

We still might have a couple of leftover showers (can’t get a break!) early on Monday, but this is a much cooler day. Ditto for Tuesday, with a lot more wind. Overall, the pattern stays cool into the middle of next week – think 40s here – before we recover late week.

Have a great weekend!

