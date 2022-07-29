Pleasant Summer Weather for Weekend; Highs Into the 90s Ahead Next Week

Thursday's showers and thunderstorms brought some relief to the region, with some areas picking up a half inch to over an inch of rain. That wasn't enough to put a dent in the ongoing drought, though.

Friday features much less humidity as drier air moves in behind a cold front passing through New England. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s south, 80s across the interior and upper 70s across northern Maine, the Green and White Mountains and possibly the Berkshires.

Winds will pick up, gusting to 30 mph as the day goes on. An area of low pressure skirting the coast will bring rain across southern regions Saturday morning, with more reinforcing dry air filtering in behind it.

High pressure moves in for the rest of the day with pleasant summer conditions through Sunday. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s both days.

The Red Sox will be hosting the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend and the weather is looking great for baseball. Looking ahead to next week, big heat moves back in with multiple days of 90 plus degrees looking likely as we flip back into a familiar pattern.

A stalled boundary over the southeast moves back up north as a warm front, ushering in much warmer air into the region. This advancing frontal boundary will also kick off the chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will rise well into the 90s nearly every day on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN, peaking on Thursday and Friday.