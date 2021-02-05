Plowable Snow Due Super Bowl Sunday Prompts First Alert

As one storm system exits, another one follows that's set to affect the weekend -- including Super Bowl Sunday. Another system could bring snow on Tuesday as well.

Friday night we dry off, with some lingering snow showers in the North Country. New icy spots develop as temperatures fall to below freezing for all.

On Saturday, we may see a few flurries as the sky clears. There will be a gusty west wind all day with temperatures in the 30s.

On Sunday, we have a couple of systems combining and enhancing our snow chances.

The coastal low that looked like a miss earlier this week is now trending further north -- closer to southern New England. So we now expect plowable accumulation to the southeast.

We have some snow, rain and freezing temperatures coming to New England. Pamela Gardner has the forecast and Rob Michaelson breaks himself with a bad joke.

How much snow will fall? Northern New England sees more of a cold front and scattered snow showers amounting to 1-3 inches. South of the Mass. Pike and southeast from Rhode Island to the South Shore, Cape Cod and islands we expect 3-6 inches of snow.

As we get closer to this storm, stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for any storm updates this weekend. If the low tracks farther north, we may increase totals, and if it tracks farther south, we may lower the numbers a tad.

We will not see too much wind from this storm as it is currently tracking. Gusty northeast winds of around 40 mph are possible on Sunday across the outer Cape.

Next week starts off quiet with sunshine and highs in the 20s Monday. But here comes our next system on Tuesday that will bring more snow to the northeast.

The track is still uncertain at this time, but it looks to be cold enough for snow for almost everyone. Several more inches of accumulation will be possible.

We have a break in the action midweek, with sun and highs in the 20s. Then sometime at the end of the week another storm may pass by us, bringing a chance of a wintry mix.